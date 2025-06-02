A key Celtic hire was made that has set the scene for decades of domination.

Dermot Desmond made a key Celtic hire 25 years ago as of the weekend past - and Sir Alex Ferguson played a telling role.

After Rangers domination of the 90s, Martin O’Neill swept into Parkhead and won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup alongside a run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final in Seville, and big Champions League nights. It set the scene for Celtic domination after the millennium, with his 2000 arrival the start of an astonishing 42 major trophies since that year. It includes 18 league titles, 12 Scottish Cups, and 12 League Cups alongside a haul of domestic trebles

Ferguson was still Man Utd boss at the time of O’Neill’s Celtic appointment. Major shareholder Dermot Desmond, still heavily influential at Parkhead, went to the legendary boss for guidance and the ex Leicester City boss was the man chosen.

How Sir Alex Ferguson influenced Celtic manager appointment

O’Neill told the Scottish Sun: "It was a call from Sir Alex Ferguson that started the ball rolling. He phoned me and said he'd been speaking to Dermot Desmond somebody I'd never actually met before and they had been talking about the next manager of Celtic. For some unknown reason, Sir Alex said he'd recommended me.

"Celtic, at that time, had been talking to a number of different candidates. That included some big names with big reputations. But Dermot decided to take control of the situation, for one reason or another. And that's what led to the conversation with Sir Alex. The next thing I know, I'm going for an interview in London. I was very happy at Leicester at the time, and had a really close relationship with the chairman, John Elsom.

"We had just qualified for Europe again and I was looking forward to the new season. We'd just sold Emile Heskey to Liverpool for £12million, which was a substantial amount of money in 2000. While he would have been hard to replace, I'd been told by the chairman that I would get a good chunk of that fee to strengthen the squad. There was some excitement for me about that. But suddenly I'm speaking to Sir Alex about Celtic a call I'd really and truly been waiting for then I'm in London meeting Dermot and the other Celtic board members.”

Martin O’Neill taking Celtic control

He continued: "I had a clause in my contract at Leicester that allowed me to talk to other clubs in that particular month, so off I went to the interview. I always think, in those situations, it's not about what you say, but how you say it. Whatever I said, Dermot took to me. I learned later that he can be a pretty hard man to please. But I was somehow able to say all the right things that day.

"Although I'm not quite sure how, as I don't think I have that much charm about me! But the talks went well, obviously. I remember Dermot telling me he wanted me to take charge, and I liked that. In fact, what he actually said to me was he wanted me to take ownership of Celtic. That was manna from heaven.

"It was a great time in my life. I've said it before how my wife, Geraldine, fell in love with Glasgow. But it's a fact. Had she not taken ill I would have stayed on until the day Celtic got fed up with me and bombed me out. No, we had a wonderful life in the city. We bought a house in the west end, an end terrace that my wife absolutely adored. For all the rivalry, too, I could count on one hand the amount of verbals we got on Byres Road or anywhere else. It's now 25 years but it feels like less than 12 months ago. I don't know where the time has gone, really."