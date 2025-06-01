Sir Rod Stewart has been talking his beloved Celtic and derby days against Rangers.

Sir Rod Stewart admits it’s been great to hear the chants of Rangers fans and the sound of goal silence at recent clashes with Celtic - as Peter Crouch could turn his VIP derby guest.

The diehard Hoops fans legendary musician was appearing on the ex Liverpool and Tottenham striker’s podcast, where his beloved support of the Premiership champions came up. It’s been another good season for Brendan Rodgers and co, scooping a Premiership and League Cup double alongside progress in the Champions League.

Now attentions turn to next season, but the Maggie May singer’s association with Celtic goes way beyond this current season past. With the wealth he’s built up over his legendary career, there has never been a temptation to put some of that cash into Parkhead.

Has Rod Stewart ever pondered investing in Celtic?

Stewart was asked during the recording: “At any point, has there ever been an urge to invest, like when you become successful, and when you've gone for your career, to invest into Celtic, or is that crossing the border of sort of business and being a fan and passionate?”

Stewart responded: “It's never crossed my mind. Because once you become a director of notability, which I would be, you start getting a stick from the fans if it goes wrong, you know, because you could be on the board. Now, I just want to keep me distance. I remember when Ange Postecoglou pulled off his first treble, I sent him up some Australian wine, and I did the same for Callum McGregor when he made 500th appearance. Sent him a crate of wine over, but otherwise, no.”

Stewart added: “I love going up there. I love the Celtic supporters, and I think most of them love me too. There's a few that don't, but otherwise, I love my time up there. You go up there, you know, it's green and white, the whole city is green and white. It's so moving. It's so different from any other team in the world. It really is. I think probably because the charitable side of the stuff they did.”

Rod Stewart sends Peter Crouch a Celtic vs Rangers invite

Attentions soon turned to Old Firm day with Rangers, which continues to be one of world football’s most bitter rivalries Stewart said: “And then of course, there's the, unfortunately, the religious divide makes it what it is, you know?”

Crouch then asked: “What's your thoughts on the Old Firm matches? Obviously, the fact that they can't have the fans, I think it's starting to allow that again, but you must have had some great times watching those games. I've never been to an Old Firm, but as a football fan, it feels like it's something you kind of have to do as a game.”

Stewart admits it’s been nice to hear singing from Rangers fans now that both sets of supporters are back in grounds for Premiership matches at each other’s home venues. He said: “You’ve got to experience it. The fans are coming back now. It's lovely to hear the other fans chanting, and then when the goal goes in, it goes all quiet. And if you want to go up, I'll fly you up for the next Old Firm game.” Crouch responded with “Mate, I'm going to take you up on that!”