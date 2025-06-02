Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic are preparing for a new campaign but there are varying degrees of readiness for the off season.

The Light Blues have started a new era under 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh but a new head coach is still needed ahead of a first team overhaul. At Parkhead, and it’s more a case of fine tuning than overhaul for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side, who are still keen to strengthen for building on their Premiership and League Cup double.

Left-back Harley Mills is one player currently linked. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs, including a former Hoops boss’ Tottenham Hotspur future and a Premiership owner’s 49ers hope.

Tottenham backlash could beckon if former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou sacked

There have been reports in some sections that former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could be sacked by Tottenham, even after winning the Europa League. Football London have poured cold water on shock and awe rumours burning and insists there would be a dressing room outrage should the man who left Celtic in 2023 be removed.

It’s stated: “Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is still believed to be weighing up the future of Ange Postecoglou as he faces a crunch decision over the direction of the club. Football.london reported on Friday that Levy is planning to implement huge changes within the club this summer, which will begin with the arrival of new CEO Vinai Venkatesham this week. Venkatesham drew widespread praise for his work at north London rivals Arsenal and had been coveted by the Spurs chairman for some time with his arrival expected to spark change within the hierarchy at Spurs.

“Amid the sweeping changes to come behind the scenes at the club, Postecoglou looked set to head out of the door until he led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years with the Europa League triumph, the club's first European triumph in 41 years. In doing so, the Australian not only ended that silverware drought but he also landed Spurs a lucrative place in the Champions League next season along with a spot in the UEFA Super Cup against PSG in August. In his eyes, the head coach has delivered all of the targets asked of him.

“There are some fears within Spurs of a dressing room backlash if Postecoglou was to be sacked after finally bringing tangible success to the north London club and it would also spark a reaction from the majority of the fanbase as well with most believing the head coach has earned the opportunity to deliver on his promise that season three will be better than season two - a declaration that brought a huge roar from the estimated 220,000 supporters at the trophy parade last month.”

Premiership owner’s 49ers takeover hope for Rangers

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren has high hopes for the 49ers at Rangers. The Light Blues are the latest club to come under American influence, with Ogren in at United alongside US investment at Dundee, Aberdeen, Hibs and St Johnstone. There are some things in Scotland that wrankle with him but the 49ers arrival can only be a good thing for the game.

Ogren told the Athletic: “I’m hoping the 49ers being involved is going to increase the exposure, but there is definitely scope to increase the revenue. The TV deal is a big thing, but also the culture. The alcohol situation continues to bother me. Celtic and Rangers are in a different financial class than all of us, quite frankly, but there’s still three European spots in most years that are available. The ramifications of getting into Europe can be really big.”