The Perth club say that “substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand” next month.

Celtic supporters will be given the opportunity to buy additional tickets for their April 6 Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth club have released a statement confirming that ‘after significant deliberation’ that have chosen to offer three out of their four stands to visiting fans while rehoming season ticket holders from those areas of the stadium into the Geoff Brown Stand. They noted that ‘increased interest’ in this particular fixture by Celtic supporters had played a part in influencing their decision.

This is because the match is seen as the date in which the Hoops could officially confirm themselves as Scottish Premiership champions for the 2024/25 season. If they win this weekend’s derby match against Rangers and their subsequent clash with Hearts then the match on April 6 will give Brendan Rodgers’ side the chance to put themselves mathematically out of second place’s reach.

What St Johnstone have said about releasing extra tickets to Celtic supporters

A statement from the St Johnstone board said: “We wish to provide supporters with an update regarding ticket allocation for our upcoming William Hill Premiership fixture against Celtic on Sunday, April 6th. As supporters will recall, and as was announced earlier in the season, a working group has been in the process of evaluating our policies for Celtic and Rangers matches at McDiarmid Park.

“During this time we have undertaken several measures to encourage higher attendance and make our fans feel safe and welcome. Despite these efforts, attendance at Celtic and Rangers games has not increased. The April 6th Celtic match has the potential for unique issues. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues. We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We always strive to create the best possible home advantage for our team but, in addition to the safety of our fans, we must also consider the financial realities that come with operating as a sustainable football club. Substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand, revenue that will benefit our player budget for next season.

Decision to allocate more seating to Celtic fans ‘not taken lightly’ by St Johnstone

“As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand. As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand. Season ticket holders in the East Stand will be offered similar, and to the greatest extent possible, upgraded seats in the Geoff Brown Stand. Single game tickets for home supporters will be available for the Celtic fixture and are already on sale for the Aberdeen match on March 15th.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made after significant deliberation by the working group and consultation with several supporters’ groups. Please note, this is not a definitive position going forward and will form part of our test and learn process. We will continue to assess the situation. We remain committed to working closely with you, the fans, and never take your support for granted. We sincerely appreciate your continued backing – both home and away – and look forward to great days ahead, together.