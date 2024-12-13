Celtic have the chance to bolster their ranks in January

Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has said he will return to the Hoops in January.

The 21-year-old, who is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, has been out on loan at Shamrock Rovers over the past couple of years. He scored 15 goals for the League of Ireland outfit in all competitions during their 2024 season. They missed out on the title in the end after finishing 2nd in the table behind Shelbourne.

Celtic now have a decision to make on what to do next with him this winter. His current loan side head to Stamford Bridge next week to face Chelsea in the Europa Conference League. Kenny has said: "I'm going to go back to Celtic and train to see where it takes us. "But I just want to enjoy the occasion next week. The club and players deserve it. I just want to enjoy Christmas and then see what comes in January.”

He added: “I think I'm a lot different going back, as you can see from this year. But to play for Celtic Football Club you have to go to another level and that's what I have to do.

"Obviously, it's a big ask but it's been good this year, very good, but this year will be gone when I go back to Celtic in January so you have to impress there. This will be gone and it won't be worth anything really. I just have to go there and show Brendan in training that you're worth it."

Kenny was on the books at Arrow Harps before Sligo Rovers snapped him up in 2016. He then represented the latter at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team. He scored 12 goals in 34 matches as a teenager before Celtic lured him over to Scotland. The forward has since played twice for the Hoops.

Rovers first signed him in 2023 and he has now spent the past two campaigns. They will need to find a replacement for him when he goes back to Celtic Park.

The Irish outfit beat Borac 3-0 in their last match. Their boss Stephen Bradley said afterwards: “I am delighted for the players. They were excellent, sharp and in the second half we really exploited the passes. The players were nice and calm when they had possession and that is always important in Europe.

“Johnny Kenny is maturing all the time. He still has lots to work on but he has a really high ceiling and has the ability to be a top player. His attitude is incredible.

“He is very, very clever and his assist tonight to set up Neil (Farrugia) showed the quality he has. I am really pleased with the clean sheet. The back three and the goalkeeper deserve credit and we have done it as a team tonight. Everything we do is built on clean sheets.”

Ahead of their clash against Chelsea, he said: “We are facing one of the form teams in Europe. We know what we are facing but we will go and really enjoy it as a team and a club.”