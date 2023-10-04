Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Serie A outfit at Parkhead on Matchday Two of the Champions League group stage.

Celtic are eyeing a first Champions League group stage win since 2013 when they host Italian side Lazio at Parkhead on Matchday Two.

Both teams experienced contrasting fortunes when kick-starting their Group E campaign a fortnight ago, with the Scottish champions losing 2-0 away at Feyenoord, while the Serie A outfit snatched a late point at home to Atletico Madrid, courtesy of goalkeeper Ivan Provedel’s heroics. in the dying seconds of the match.

The Hoops will be eager to bounce back from that early setback and Brendan Rodgers’ side have carried some much-needed momentum into this clash having recorded back-to-back league wins, including a dramatic 2-1 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

Late drama ensured in Lanarkshire as Matt O’Riley score din the 97th minute just moments after the home side thought they had done enough to secure a share of the spoils in injury-time. Meanwhile, Lazio suffered 2-0 loss against AC Milan at the San Siro and have just one win in their last five game sin all competitions.

Rodgers has made TWO changes to his starting XI from the team who started Saturday’s league victory. Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips replaces the suspended Gustaf Lagerbielke in central defence, while Joe Hart takes his place between the sticks in favour of Scott Bain.

Winger Yang Hyun-jun is preferred to Luis Palma and James Forrest on the right-hand side, while centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers provides the Hoops with a major boost and is included among the substitutes as he nears a return to fitness.

Injured trio Liel Abada, Maik Nawrocki, and Stephen Welsh are still sidelined through injury. So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Champions League clash on Matchday 2 at Parkhead...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Nathaniel Phillips, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate; Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Luis Palma, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.