Celtic are off to a flyer against Rangers in the Old Firm, and Hoops fans can’t contain their excitement on social media.

Celtic fans are on cloud nine after a stunning first half in the Old Firm.

The two Glasgow rivals went into the derby separated by just two points in the Scottish Premier League, with Celtic having the chance to extend that lead to five.

And they are already taking full advantage following a rampant first half at Celtic Park.

Celtic lead by no fewer than three goals at half time, with Liel Abada scoring twice, once each side of Jota’s brilliant, chipped finish.

Rangers have failed to step up to the occasion, with Celtic seizing upon the raucous atmosphere at Parkhead.

The Hoops looked streets ahead of their city neighbours in the first 45 minutes, and unsurprisingly, the Celtic fans are over the moon.

Here’s how some Hoops fans have been reacting on Twitter.

@dmgamusic - “Watching from #Brisbane #Australia and got a tear in my eye #Angeball.”

@Billylowe67 - “This is quite easy.”

@Rizalmazhar - “Too easyyyy.”

@PrinceofLurg - “ Destruction Derby! Again!! WE NEVER STOP.”

@MarkDunne4 - “Go home rangers, you’re drunk.”

@Alex_Munoz85 - “Glasgow is green.”

@JohnCondron25 - “DEMOLITION DERBY CMOOON.”

@Louierae10 - “We want 10.”

@Hatatepicker - “Cricket score pending.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be furious with his men’s first half performance, and there surely has to be some sort of reaction from Rangers in the second half.

Celtic will be aware of that, but the Hoops fans are not about to stop enjoying their party.

If the Hoops can finish off the win, it would be the perfect preparation for their Champions League date with holders Real Madrid at Parkhead on Tuesday night.