James McFadden makes ‘stronger squad’ claim ahead of Old Firm derby

The Sky Sports pundit believes Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has more options to select from this season.

James McFadden reckons Celtic have built a stronger squad on paper ahead of hosting their Glasgow rivals at Parkhead today.

Rangers have made the short journey across the city to Parkhead for an eagerly-anticipated lunchtime kick-off on the back of a quiet deadline day transfer window.

Both clubs completed the majority of their business earlier this summer and former Scotland star McFadden believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst is lacking options compared to those at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, he said: “For me, Celtic have the better squad.

“We’ve obviously seen in recent weeks that when they (Celtic) make those changes, whether it’s in game or from the start, it doesn’t weaken.

“I think Rangers have a strong squad, but if they sustain a couple of injuries, which they have done, sometimes it feels like they’re fitting players in.

“But I feel that Celtic could deal with losing what could be perceived as key players better than what Rangers would.”

McFadden highlighted the importance of Jota for Celtic and James Tavernier for Rangers in terms of providing a creative outlet, with both players expected to come head-to-head this afternoon.

He added: “Celtic have shown that they’re a unit, everyone is together in how they play. They understand exactly how Ange Postecoglou wants them to play.

“They’ve got such a strong squad, no matter who is playing they still play the same way.

“The standout player, for me, so far this season has been Jota but Celtic have been excellent.

“Rangers have started to hit a bit of form. Last week against Ross County, I thought it was a very good performance. I think defensively, Rangers must defend well against a team that just wants to attack.