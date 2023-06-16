Register
The 34 Celtic players signed up for next season and when each contract expires - gallery

The Hoops are expected to appoint Brendan Rodgers as the club’s new permanent manager - here are the players he will inherit

Lewis Anderson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST

Celtic will be aiming to continue their dominance across all domestic competitions and look to compete in Europe - with Brendan Rodgers expected to be in charge of the Parkhead club.

The Hoops have yet to make any new signings as they await the arrival of the Northern Irishman, but a £2.6million deal is close to being finalise for Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm with the player expected in Glasgow to undergo his medical next week.

With the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley all linked with moves to the English Premier League this summer after Ange Postecoglou’s decision to quit Celtic in favour of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal.

However, there remains a strong core of first-team players that Rodgers will inherit. Here are all 34 players that are under contract including new signings for next season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

Contract expires: 2026

1. Mikey Johnston

Contract expires: 2026 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Contract expires: 2026

2. Matt O’Riley

Contract expires: 2026

Contract expires: 2025

3. James Forrest

Contract expires: 2025

Contract expires: 2024

4. David Turnbull

Contract expires: 2024

