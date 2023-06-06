The Hoops captain hailed everything he and his team mates have achieved under the Australian’s leadership.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor has thanked departing manager Ange Postecoglou for his role in helping to deliver “something very special” to the club’s fanbase after the Australian accepted the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland international McGregor, who has played an integral role in the club’s record-breaking eighth domestic treble this season, spoke of his pride at what he and his team mates were able to achieve under Postecoglou since the summer of 2021.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with captain Callum McGregor. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, he understood Postecoglou’s decision for taking up a new challenge and has issued a rallying call to supporters to “get behind” the club’s new incoming manager when an official appointment is made. GlasgowWorld understands current Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca, who has worked closely alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, is under consideration by Celtic hierarchy.

He stated: “It has been great to work with the gaffer over the past two seasons and to achieve the success that we have, especially achieving yet another Treble at the weekend. In fact, to win five out of six domestic trophies is a tremendous achievement and that is testament to the real focus and relentlessness of the manager, the players and our whole backroom team who have all worked so hard.

“I thank all our supporters again for what they have given us this year. The scenes at Hampden and Celtic Park, when we celebrated our success together will stay with me forever. We have delivered something very special to our fans and done it, under the manager’s direction by playing an exciting and attractive brand of football. As all the players do, I wish Ange great success in his next challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We move on ourselves to our own challenges too. Our performances this season mean we will take our place deservedly in the Champions League and we can’t wait for it. It will be brilliant to have these great nights back at Celtic Park and I am sure our fans are looking forward to experiencing this again, as well as watching us striving to defend all our domestic titles.