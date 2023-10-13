The five Celtic stars on course to leave in 2024 - and four that could follow in 2025

There are some big calls facing Brendan Rodgers as several Celtic stars approach critical points in their current contracts with the Premiership champions.

It was a productive first summer back at Celtic for Brendan Rodgers as he quickly set about putting his own stamp on the Premiership-winning squad he inherited from Ange Postecoglou.

The departure of the popular Australian was a blow for Celtic fans - and although the return of Rodgers was met with a somewhat mixed response, the signs have been positive as the Hoops have made a strong start to the season and lie seven points ahead of rivals Rangers.

Rodgers added several intriguing additions to his ranks during the summer after the likes of Honduran winger Luis Palma, Liverpool defender Nat Phillips and Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki all joined the club during what was a hectic transfer window.

Although all focus is on progression in league and cup competitions, Rodgers is also facing up to some major calls over several members of his squad as they approach the final months of their current deals at Celtic Park.

1 . The Celtic stars facing major contract decisions over the coming months.

2 . 2024: Nat Phillips The Liverpool defender’s loan deal with Celtic will expire next summer - and there is said to be no option to convert that into a permanent switch. Photo: Getty Images

3 . 2024: David Turnbull The former Motherwell midfielder as three goals in seven games so far this season and will hope to agree a new deal before his current contract comes to an end next summer. Photo: Getty Images