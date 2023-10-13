The 23-year-old Honduran winger is being tipped to land his dream move to the European giants.

Luis Palma’s agent insists the Celtic winger is destined for the top and can use the Scottish champions as a stepping stone to achieve his dream of playing for European giants Real Madrid in the future.

The Honduran international has impressed during the opening months of his Parkhead career after signing from Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki in the summer. The 23-year-old was unfortunate not to get his first Champions League goal when he scored against Group E rivals Lazio only for VAR to rule it out for an offside decision when Daizen Maeda flicked the ball onto him.

The player’s agent Paulo Hernandez - who represents a number of Honduran players including 11 currently involved with the national team squad - expects Palma to clinch a lot of silverware with the Glasgow giants before eventually earning a move to one of the top European leagues.

The winger previously stated that playing for Real Madrid would be a dream come true and Hernandez is confident that could happen one day if Palma sets his mind to it, while insisting his move to Scotland will open up interest in the league for Honduran players.

Speaking to local outlet Diez, he said: “Luis is a boy who I have known since he was 17. I have made a journey with him, and the credit goes to the footballer and his family. It makes me happy to see him debut in the Champions League as a starter. What Luis has achieved has a lot of merit. I imagine that it is also a source of price for his surroundings and the country.

“He is going to go as far as he wants. I remember that when (former coach) Mono Burgos said goodbye to Luis, he told him ‘Luis, you are going to go as far as you want’. He is a very professional boy, he believes in his abilities, so he will go as far as he wants. At those levels it is the ability, we cannot forget that 18 months ago he was playing for (Honduran side) Vida and, last week, he made his debut in the Champions League.

“For Hondurans, it is one of the most important (transfers) in recent times. In economic terms, obviously Luis’s will be among the top four or five in the history of Honduran Football. In the same way as when some players arrived in the English Premier League.