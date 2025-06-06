Tottenham transfer interest in a Celtic star has been mooted - and he has previous with Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have been credited with a transfer battle in a Celtic player - as Jose Mourinho stands as a competitor.

The Hoops have several assets on their books and one of which is Daizen Maeda. He was brought to Glasgow’s east end by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou during his first campaign at the Celtic helm and enjoyed his best term in Hoops in front of goal in the 24/25 season, scooping Player of the Year awards aplenty.

That was always bound to attract interest, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce credited as one possible suitor, albeit at a lowball fee than what Celtic are likely to attract. Their interest has been claimed again with a Tottenham twist this time.

Reports in Turkey claim that a fee upwards of £20m is what Celtic will look to gain for Maeda if he is to go, in line with the likes of Jota, Kieran Tierney and Matt O’Riley going for £25m plus. There is now big name competition though as the report states Tottenham, Mourinho’s former club, are now on the case too.

It’s claimed by Sozcu: “Fenerbahce is trying to fill the void left by Allan Saint-Maximin, whose purchase option was not exercised, with Scottish champion Celtic's star Daizen Maeda. His transfer could be very expensive for Fenerbahce because the Scottish club's managers started negotiations with the yellow-navy club at 25 million pounds. The fact that Tottenham is also interested in the Japanese left winger has made Fenerbahce job a little more difficult. However, the yellow-navy management will play all their cards to bring Daizen Maeda to Fenerbahce.”

Ange Postecoglou love for Celtic star

The Tottenham boss has not hidden his love for the star he also managed at Yokohama F. Marinos. He said in 2022: “I obviously coached Daizen in Japan so I knew what I was bringing. He is such a selfless, team player. He just does the stuff that doesn’t often get the recognition. The amount of work he puts in, the running, sometimes for little reward or recognition. He doesn’t complain, he’s a willing runner for his team. He scored a cracking goal tonight and set up the first one really well.

“He was a constant threat. I do not underestimate that at all, that quality of being so selfless that you are prepared to give everything for the team every week irrespective of your own personal rewards whether they come or not.

“That is the kind of person he is. When he’s out there closing people down, sometimes we don’t win the ball, but it doesn’t deter him. It’s the same with chances, if he’s missed one it doesn’t deter him. He knows he has to be there, that’s his responsibility, to consistently be in those positions. I saw that in Japan when I first coached him, and I love that about him more than anything else, just that really strong mentality to continually do what’s right for the team irrespective of what has gone on beforehand.”