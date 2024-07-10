The former wonderkid had a decent loan spell at Blackpool last season | AFP via Getty Images

Everton and West Ham United are two clubs linked with the former Celtic star.

Karamoko Demble has returned to training at Stade Brestois, amid rampant speculation over the former Celtic star.

The winger enjoyed a fine season at Blackpool last season on loan from the Ligue 1 side. Despite this, Les Pirates’ sporting director Grégory Lorenzi was claimed to have said in an interview earlier this summer that Dembele was one of four stars on his way out of the club.

That resulted in speculation that he had been released but new images have shown he is back training with his parent side. Everton, West Ham United, Nottingjam Forest and Leeds United have all been linked with moves for the Celtic academy graduate who left in 2022.

During time in Hoops, Dembele became one of the game’s most talked about teenagers after making his debut for the U20s aged only 13. Amid the release rumours and Everton plus West Ham links, Blackpool boss Neil Crichtley said at the end of last season he also wanted to keep the ex-Celtic star about.

He said: “He’s been outstanding, (and) rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season. He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists.