The former Benfica man has seen off competition from the the likes of James Tavernier and Aberdeen’s Duk to win the prestigious trophy.

It was a successful night for Celtic at the PFA Scotland awards with Ange Postecoglou picking up the Manager of the Season award and Kyogo Furuhashi winning Player of the Season.

Caitlin Hayes won Women’s Player of the Season to complete an impressive treble for the Hoops while the Young Player of the Season award went to Rangers on-loan Bayern Munich star Malik Tillman. There was one more major award for a Celtic player to pick up though and that was the Goal of the Season award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike the other trophies, the award for best strike is decided by a public poll and this year it is Jota who takes home the accolade for his excellent chip finish against Rangers back in September. You can watch the goal below or here:

Jota had to fend off stiff competition from some exceptional strikes to win the award including from teammate and Player of the Season Kyogo, who was also nominated for his incredible first touch striker from 20 yards against Dundee United at Tannadice back in August. Rangers skipper James Tavernier was also nominated for his powerful free kick that went in off the underside of the crossbar against Celtic last month.

Here was the full 12 goal shortlist for this year’s award:

Hibernian v Rangers, 20th August - Josh Campbell

Dundee United v Celtic, 28th August - Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic v Rangers, 3rd September – Jota - WINNER

Ross County v Aberdeen, 3rd September – Luis “Duk” Lopes

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 5th October – Daniel Armstrong

Kilmarnock v Livingston, 4th November - Bruce Anderson

St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Mark O’Hara

St Mirren v St Johnstone, 9th November - Nicky Clark

Aberdeen v Rangers, 20th December - Leighton Clarkson

Hearts v Dundee United, 4th February - Stephen Humphrys

Motherwell v St Mirren, 15th February – Max Johnston

Celtic v Rangers, 8th April – James Tavernier

Also recognised at the awards ceremony was Ayr United’s Dipo Akinyemi who won Championship Player of the Year, Airdrieonians’ Calum Gallagher who claimed the League One prize and Albion Rovers’ Charlie Reilly who earned the League Two award.