Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo has commented on speculation linking him with a move to Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

GlasgowWorld understands the Anderlecht star is a top target for the Hoops as they aim to win the league for the fifth season in a row after a dominant period of success for the club under both Ange Postecoglou and current boss Brendan Rodgers.

Studio Futbol, an outlet based in Ecuador, has even gone as far to claim that Celtic have had an opening offer turned down for the 21-year-old, with a fresh improved offer being prepared in the near future.

Quite how much substance there are to these claims remains to be seen but it’s becoming increasingly clear that Celtic will need at least one wide attacker this summer after Portuguese ace Jota sustained a serious knee injury in May which is expected to keep him out for a large portion of the 2025/26 campaign.

Nilson Angulo comments on Celtic interest

Winger Nilson Angulo, who is also capable of playing as a full-back and as a striker for the Belgian Cup runners-up has claimed that he’ll have to wait and see what happens on the transfer front in the coming months but insists for the time being that his focus remain on Anderlecht.

He told local reporters on international duty, via the Scottish Sun: "I'm focused on Anderlecht, I want to get back there and we'll see what happens.Next season, I need to improve on small details, like my finishing and as I play more matches for Anderlecht and my national team, I'll improve. "I'm really happy with what we've achieved and very proud of the group.We're prepared and focused on the World Cup.

"The Ecuadorian people deserve this more than anyone else, and I'm very happy about that. I feel very good about my performances and I feel proud of each of my teammates."

He played 44 times this term with the bulk of his appearances coming as a substitute in the left-wing position for Besnik Hasi’s side. In that time, he scored four and made four assists while crucially gaining experience in the Europa League.

Angulo started both of his countries last two matches against Brazil and Peru, forming part of the squad which secured their place at next year’s World Cup in North America as optimism continues to build.

Who else is on Celtic’s radar this summer?

Earlier reports this week suggest Nilson Angulo is one of three major targets for Celtic as they take steps towards signing at least one wide attacker.

Glasgow World understands Michel-Ange Balikwisha, a long-term target for the Hoops, who was linked last summer and in January, remains on the team’s radar after an injury-hit season.

Meanwhile, Sondre Ørjasæter, a youngster from Norwegian side Sarpsborg, is also a key target as per reports from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

The champions have so far re-signed club legend Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a free transfer and are on the verge of completing the signing of young promising forward Callum Osmand from the Fulham academy.