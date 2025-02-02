Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool favourite made his name in the UK with Celtic.

There’s been chat of Real Madrid when it comes to one of Celtic’s former players now with Liverpool.

Speculation continues to surround Virgil Van Dijk who is in the last six months of his contract at Anfield. There has been no word on a new deal that has laid the groundwork for rampant speculation over whether he stays or goes from a side he has won the Premier League with.

Van Dijk came into the UK football scene as a relative unknown to most when Celtic signed him from Groningen in 2013, and he strolled through two years at Parkhead with several impressive performances. That earned a move to Southampton, who Liverpool signed him from in 2018.

Now the looming threat of Real Madrid has been touted as something to watch out for by ex-Premier League scout Mick Brown, who counts Man Utd, Tottenham, West Ham and more amongst his former clubs. He reckons Celtic could have an ex-player at the Bernabeu to keep an eye on as he’s left surprised by Liverpool’s contract stance.

Just last month, there was chat the Reds had made an offer that would ‘break the bank.’ Brown told Football Insider: “I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t made progress towards a new contract. He’s one of the best centre-halves in the world. There is the looming figure of Real Madrid, which keeps coming up in these conversations.

“Their centre-backs have struggled with injuries this season, they’ve been short of options and a few of them are coming towards the end of their time there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid went in for Van Dijk on a free.

“They’ve been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they’ve been keeping tabs on Van Dijk too. If Alexander-Arnold decides to go there on a free, which he’s entitled to do, I could see Van Dijk making that move too.

“The supporters wouldn’t be happy, but I can see that being a major target for Madrid. When players like that become available on a free, Real Madrid are usually one of the first teams to come forward, and they could do so again here.”