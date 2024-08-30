Andy Irving scored for West Ham in a pre-season friendly win over Dagenham & Redbridge. | Getty Images

The West Ham United player is said to be on the Celtic transfer radar.

West Ham United player Andy Irving has reportedly emerged as a target for Celtic.

The Scots star began his career at Hearts and took the option to swap his boyhood club who he appeared for 61 times for Türkgücü München in 2021. His career abroad really took off in Austria at Austria Klagenfurt, which prompted West Ham United to sign him in 2023 before sending him back for a loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irving has been with the Hammers first-team over pre-season and scored in a friendly clash with Dagenham and Redbridge. Now Sky Sports claim Celtic “are also exploring a loan deal for West Ham midfielder Andy Irving.” That said, “However, it’s understood the Hammers are not keen to let the 24-year-old go in this window.”

Arne Engels is poised to bolster the Celtic midfield room for boss Brendan Rodgers but the ex-Hearts man is also on his radar ahead of turning attention to a derby against Rangers. Speaking on his West Ham impact after the Dagenham clash, Irving told the club’s media: “Since I’ve come in, it’s been absolutely brilliant!

“The guys and the staff have made me so welcome and they’ve been so friendly every morning on the training ground and all that. It’s been a really nice few weeks and long may it continue.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it. I see this as a massive opportunity to be at a Club like West Ham. To be involved like this is brilliant and I’m loving it.”