Celtic breezed to victory against Rangers last night.

Celtic hosted Rangers in the Scottish Premiership last night and were hoping to end a disappointing run against their bitter rivals.

Ange Postecoglou’s side shone in the first half with new signing Reo Hatate taking his goal tally to three in four matches.

The Japan international opened the scoring only five minutes in, before claiming his brace with only a few minutes remaining of the first half.

Rangers already looked defeated once Hatate netted his second, but Celtic were quick to rub salt in their wounds with a third goal by Liel Abada just before half-time.

The hosts failed to replicate the first half performance in the second, but Rangers failed to find a foothold in the contest and fell into second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Wednesday’s derby clash was Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first in charge of Rangers and it is certainly one to forget for the Dutchman.

When did Celtic last beat Rangers?

Celtic’s win over Rangers yesterday will come as a huge relief to the Bhoys’ fanbase after a terrible run against their rivals.

Celtic have failed to beat the Gers in their last seven meetings (L6 D1).

Their last victory against Rangers came in September 2019.

Neil Lennon’s side ended Rangers’ 12-game unbeaten run and moved three points clear at the top of the league thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.

Their last derby victory at Celtic Park came five months earlier, when Edouard helped the hosts to a big three points once again.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the first half before Ryan Kent snatched the equaliser an hour later.