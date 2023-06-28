It has been a big week for music in Glasgow with several iconic acts having performed in the city over the past few days.

As Los Angeles rockers Guns N’ Roses played to their adoring fans in the Southside of Glasgow at Bellahouston Park on Tuesday evening, English heavy metal band Iron Maiden had also been in town the day previous as they took to the stage at the OVO Hydro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following their gig at the Hydro, bassist Steve Harris headed for an old Glasgow favourite as he popped into the Pot Still on Hope Street which has one of, if not the, best selections of whiskies the city has to offer. He was joined alongside former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie who had also attended the gig as he joked on Twitter that Harris also now loves the Hoops.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld about his night with Iron Maiden, McAvennie said: “He’s [Steve Harris] a West Ham fan and we first met each other during the celebrity soccer sixes which includes rock bands and celebrities down in London. We all play against each other in different teams, I’m alright as I’ve won it three times!

“One year that I won it was with Pete Doherty from Babyshambles and also with Simon Jordan. One year, Iron Maiden were also playing and then I obviously got to know Steve and he’s just a West Ham fan. My mate was coming up for the concert and they were a band I hadn’t seen live so it was good to go along and then have a wee beer after the gig. I really enjoyed it, the punters were brilliant people at the show and it was great.”