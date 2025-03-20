When every Celtic player contract expires as three stars face summer exits if agreements can't be reached
Talk has already started to ignite as Celtic face major decisions on some of their stars ahead of what is bound to be another busy summer on the horizon in Glasgow’s east end.
Left-back Greg Taylor has been linked with ending his Parkhead stint as he winds down his contract, while Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp and B-team starlet Daniel Cummings will also need to consider their next moves come the summer months, with Rodgers expected to rejig his squad in the summer transfer window.
Work to keep stars at the club for the long-term has already been carried out, with only Kasper Schmeichel, James Forrest, Scott Bain and Johnny Kenny out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 season.
Additionally, the Hoops have six fringe players currently out on loan with decisions to be made over the futures of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeon-kyu.
GlasgowWorld runs you through when the senior stars see their contracts expire, alongside a selection of youth players who have been involved in the first-team this season and those currently out on loan elsewhere:
When every Celtic player’s contract expires
GOALKEEPERS
Kasper Schmeichel - Jun 2026
Viljami Sinisalo - Jun 2029
Scott Bain - May 2026
Josh Clarke - Jun 2027
DEFENDERS
Alistair Johnston - Jun 2029
Greg Taylor - Jun 2025
Liam Scales - May 2028
Maik Nawrocki - May 2028
Anthony Ralston - May 2027
Cameron Carter-Vickers - May 2029
Auston Trusty - Jun 2029
Stephen Welsh - May 2027
Dane Murray - May 2026
Jeffrey Schlupp - May 2025
Gustaf Lagerbielke - May 2028
MIDFIELDERS
Callum McGregor - May 2028
Luke McCowan - May 2027
Reo Hatate - May 2028
Kwon Hyeok-kyu - Jun 2028
Odin Thiago Holm - May 2028
Arne Engels - Jun 2028
Paulo Bernardo - Jun 2029
Jude Bonnar - May 2026
Francis Turley - May 2028
ATTACKERS
James Forrest - May 2026
Yang Hyun-jun - May 2028
Marco Tilio - May 2028
Luis Palma - Jun 2028
Jota - Jun 2030
Daizen Maeda - May 2027
Nicolas Kuhn - Jun 2029
Daniel Cummings - May 2025
Johnny Kenny - May 2026
Adam Idah - Jun 2029
