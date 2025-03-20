Celtic player contracts are set to become a talking point in the home straight of this season

Talk has already started to ignite as Celtic face major decisions on some of their stars ahead of what is bound to be another busy summer on the horizon in Glasgow’s east end.

Left-back Greg Taylor has been linked with ending his Parkhead stint as he winds down his contract, while Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp and B-team starlet Daniel Cummings will also need to consider their next moves come the summer months, with Rodgers expected to rejig his squad in the summer transfer window.

Work to keep stars at the club for the long-term has already been carried out, with only Kasper Schmeichel, James Forrest, Scott Bain and Johnny Kenny out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Additionally, the Hoops have six fringe players currently out on loan with decisions to be made over the futures of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeon-kyu.

GlasgowWorld runs you through when the senior stars see their contracts expire, alongside a selection of youth players who have been involved in the first-team this season and those currently out on loan elsewhere:

When every Celtic player’s contract expires

GOALKEEPERS

Kasper Schmeichel - Jun 2026

Viljami Sinisalo - Jun 2029

Scott Bain - May 2026

Josh Clarke - Jun 2027

DEFENDERS

Alistair Johnston - Jun 2029

Greg Taylor - Jun 2025

Liam Scales - May 2028

Maik Nawrocki - May 2028

Anthony Ralston - May 2027

Cameron Carter-Vickers - May 2029

Auston Trusty - Jun 2029

Stephen Welsh - May 2027

Dane Murray - May 2026

Jeffrey Schlupp - May 2025

Gustaf Lagerbielke - May 2028

MIDFIELDERS

Callum McGregor - May 2028

Luke McCowan - May 2027

Reo Hatate - May 2028

Kwon Hyeok-kyu - Jun 2028

Odin Thiago Holm - May 2028

Arne Engels - Jun 2028

Paulo Bernardo - Jun 2029

Jude Bonnar - May 2026

Francis Turley - May 2028

ATTACKERS

James Forrest - May 2026

Yang Hyun-jun - May 2028

Marco Tilio - May 2028

Luis Palma - Jun 2028

Jota - Jun 2030

Daizen Maeda - May 2027

Nicolas Kuhn - Jun 2029

Daniel Cummings - May 2025

Johnny Kenny - May 2026

Adam Idah - Jun 2029