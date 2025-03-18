The likes of Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Callum McGregor have been amongst Brendan Rodgers’ best performers so far this season.

Celtic may have lost to Glasgow rivals Rangers at the weekend but Brendan Rodgers’ side still hold a 13 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park may have delayed their title party but it would take something beyond special for them to be clawed back with only eight rounds of fixtures to go between now and the end of the season. Indeed, there is still a chance they could wrap things up before the split but, even if they don’t, they only need a few more wins from all remaining games to mathematically secure the trophy.

Understandably, the fine performances of the team in the league this season have seen there players recognised with high ratings by football statisticians. Jota and Nicolas Kuhn are amongst the highest rated players for the season so far along with Liam Scales and Auston Trusty.

Here is the average rating for every single player to make a first team appearance for Celtic this season according to football statistics experts WhoScored:

Matt O’Riley - rating = 7.91 (appearances =2) Stephen Welsh - rating = 7.54 (appearances = 2) Liam Scales - rating = 7.47 (appearances = 21) Jota - rating = 7.31 (appearances = 7) Auston Trusty - rating = 7.30 (appearances = 19) Nicolas Kuhn - rating = 7.30 (appearances = 25) Callum McGregor - rating = 7.27 (appearances = 27) Cameron Carter-Vickers - rating = 7.26 (appearances = 24) Ailstair Johnston - rating = 7.25 (appearances = 26) Daizen Maeda - rating = 7.25 (appearances = 27) Jeffrey Schlupp - rating = 7.23 (appearances = 6) Greg Taylor - rating = 7.23 (appearances = 22) Alex Valle - rating = 7.08 (appearances = 11) Arne Engels - rating = 7.06 (appearances = 27) Maik Nawrocki - rating = 7.05 (appearances = 1) Paulo Bernardo - rating = 6.96 (appearances = 22) Kyogo Furuhashis - rating = 6.94 (appearances = 22) Kasper Schmeichel - rating = 6.91 (appearances = 30) Reo Hatate - rating = 6.89 (appearances = 30) Luke McCowan - rating = 6.88 (appearances = 26) Anthony Ralston - rating = 6.80 (appearances = 12) Yang Hyun-Jun - rating = 6.76 (appearances = 18) James Forrest - rating = 6.73 (appearances = 15) Adam Idah - rating = 6.71 (appearances = 6.71) Luis Palma - rating = 6.44 (appearances = 8) Johnny Kenny - rating = 6.27 (appearances = 4) Mickey Johnston - rating = 6.18 (appearances = 1) Odin Holm - rating = 6.16 (appearances = 3) Jude Bonnar - rating = 6.00 (appearances = 1)

Nicolas Kuhn’s super form sees Newcastle United links emerge

Nicola Kuhn has been linked with a summer transfer move to English Premier League side Newcastle United in recent weeks. The German winger has been a stand out for the Hoops so far this season so they certainly won’t be willing to sell him on the cheap especially as he singed a five year contract when they bought him from Austrian side SK Rapid Wien in 2024.

Celtic received £30 million from Brighton & Hove Albion for Matt O’Riley last summer and it’s unlikely they would accept any less for the 25-year old. It remains to be seen if Newcastle, or any other clubs, will test their resolve when the transfer window opens.