It’s been another busy week in Glasgow as Celtic prepare to host Lazio in the UEFA Champions League group stage and Rangers begin their hunt for a new manager.

Michael Beale’s time at Ibrox came to a close on Sunday following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen. The Gers’ board have now begun their enquiries with figures such as ex-Chelsea bosses Frank Lampard and Graham Potter coming up on the bookies’ lists.

However, this is not a drama the players can spend time investing in as they too prepare for their own European clash. Rangers will head to Cyprus to play Aris Limassol tomorrow before travelling to Paisley to take on St Mirren on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers have long since ruled the Scottish Premiership with their respective stadiums housing over 30,000 more spectators than their Edinburgh counterparts. However, how do their average attendances each week compare to those at the top-flight of English football?

Here is where Celtic, Rangers and their Scottish rivals sit in attendance tables compared to Premier League and Championship sides...

2 . Ross County - Scottish Premiership Average attendance: 4,619

3 . Livingston - Scottish Premiership Average attendance: 5,274