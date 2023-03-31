Register
Where Celtic & Rangers sit in the European attendance table compared to Arsenal, Frankfurt & AC Milan - gallery

How Celtic and Rangers impressive home attendance ranks compared to Europe’s biggest clubs

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:05 BST

While Celtic have struggled to carry their Scottish Premiership form into Europe in recent seasons, they remain one of the biggest clubs in the continent with some of the very best fans. Rangers also continue to pack out their stadium as they chase their Glaswegian rivals for the title and they also got to show off their support as they reached the Europa League final last year.

Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium are both guaranteed to be rocking in the final stages of the Scottish season and the two clubs will unsurprisingly have two of the highest average attendances across Europe. We have taken a look at how Celtic and Rangers’ attendance this season compares to some of Europe’s biggest clubs...

Average attendance: 83,512. Capacity: 99,354

1. Barcelona

Average attendance: 83,512. Capacity: 99,354

Average attendance: 81,171. Capacity: 81,365

2. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance: 81,171. Capacity: 81,365

Average attendance: 75,005. Capacity: 75,024

3. Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 75,005. Capacity: 75,024

Average attendanceL 73,960. Capacity: 74,879

4. Manchester United

Average attendanceL 73,960. Capacity: 74,879

