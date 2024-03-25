Who are the highest earners at Celtic - according to a popular video game

Celtic's sole focus over the remainder of the season will be on seeing off a challenge from Old Firm rivals Rangers and retaining their Premiership title.

With all thoughts currently on the international break, Brendan Rodgers will hope his players show no ill-effects from representing their countries when they return to league action this weekend. The Hoops will return to their title bid with a visit to Livingston on Sunday afternoon before preparations for a potentially decisive Old Firm clash at Ibrox seven days get underway.

As it stands, Celtic hold a narrow one point advantage as the title race approaches its final stages and Rodgers will be keen to mark his first season back in charge by claiming the third league title of his career.

Once the season is over, the Celtic boss will focus on strengthening his squad and that could mean adding to his wage bill - but who are the current highest earners in the Hoops squad? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see who their researchers believe tops the bill at Celtic.

1 . Alexandro Bernabei FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Liam Scales FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000

3 . Odin Thiago Holm FM2024 weekly wage: £5,000 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group