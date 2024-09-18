Getty Images

The Hoops will host Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League tonight.

The Champions League will return to Celtic Park this evening when Brendan Rodgers and his side welcome Slovan Bratislava to Glasgow. This is the first time the visiting side will compete in main draw of Europe’s most elite competition and the Hoops will be looking to rain on their parade.

Celtic are enjoying a perfect start to their Scottish Premiership season, with five wins in five so far and not a single goal conceded. Luke McCowan and captain Callum McGregor are the joint-top scorers with three goals each and Rodgers will hope to see a convincing scoreline tonight.



Taking charge of the clash against Slovan Bratislava will be Dutch referee Danny Makkelie and he’ll be joined by assistant referees Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries and fourth official Marc Nagtegaal.

As we gear up for Celtic’s upcoming Champions League action, let’s take a closer look at who Makkelie is.

Makkelie is a 41-year-old Dutch referee who also works as a police inspector in Rotterdam and a referee coach for the Royal Dutch Football Association. He took charge of the 2020 Europa League Final between Sevilla and Inter Milan and was selected to officiate two group stage matches at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. Makkelie was also named as part of the officiating pool for Euro 2024.

The 41-year-old also has experience as the video assistant referee and was in charge of VAR for the 2016 and 2018 Club World Cup finals, as well as the 2019 Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Makkelie has also worked in women’s football — he was named VAR for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Makkelie has issued 13 yellow cards in his last three outings in charge of Eredivisie fixtures, including six during the SC Heerenveen vs FC Utrecht match. During his two matches at Euro 2024, he showed 12 yellows and gave a penalty.

Last season, Makkelie gave out a total of 145 yellow cards and six reds in 39 matches across all competitions.