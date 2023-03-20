Abada has established himself as a Celtic fans’ favourite since his arrival under Ange Postecoglou in 2021

Celtic fans have been told to prepare for the departure of Liel Abada at the end of this season after the president of his former club claimed the winger “wants” to leave and has “rejcted” a new contract offer.

The 21-year-old Israel international boasts some of the most impressive attacking stats in the Scottish Premiership since arriving from Maccabi Petah Tikva in his homeland for £3.5million in the summer of 2021, with 21 goals and 18 assists in 95 appearances in all competitions despite a lack of regular game time for the Hoops this season.

Those numbers have put several English Premier League clubs on alert as they monitor Abada’s situation closely, with the chairman of his previous club, Avi Luzon, insistsing the youngster is “90 per cent” certain to move down south this summer after a January approach was reportedly turned down.

Liel Abada has been tipped to leave Celtic this summer amid interest from the English Premier League. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

He claims Abada has already knocked back the chance to commit his future to the Parkhead club after being offer an improved deal and despite tasting Champions League football, securing a Peamiership winners’ medal last season and bagging two League Cup Final triumphs, will now be sold.

Luzon told One Sport: “I believe he will be sold in the summer to the Premier League. There were talks already in the last window, but he didn’t want to be sold. They offered him a contract extension and I know he didn’t agree, because he wants to be sold.

“I don’t know the names of teams, but there are offers and I believe at a probability level of over 90 per cent that he will move to the Premier League in the summer. I hope that he will continue to score goals until the end of the season and then he will be sold for sure.”

Should a switch to the Premier League happen, Abada would join compatriot Manor Solomon, who has been on the scoresheet regularly for Fulham. However, Luzon reckons the Hoops star possesses something Solomon is lacking.

