Celtic transfer interest in a winger has been revealed by the target itself.

A claim has been made by one star that Celtic are interested in signing him this January transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are yet to make a move in the winter window but that could all change in the next week or so. Kieran Tierney is firmly on the radar and a winger is what also appears to be the craving of the Celtic manager, amid links to Aston Villa’s Louie Barry.

Now it has been claimed in Sweden that Hacken’s Zeidane Inoussa is wanted by Celtic. The left-winger has netted nine goals and six assists in 29 games for his current club, having also been at Real Murcia, Caen and Valencia B.

Inoussa has front up the speculation around him and confirms that Celtic plus French side Saint Étienne have been on his tail. Ultimately, he wants to go abroad whether that be now or the summer, with his ultimate goal the English Premier League.

He said as per Sport Witness: “I’ve heard a bit about it from my agent. They have checked the situation a bit and shown interest, but I have not heard more than that. We’ll see what happens. If we both feel that it is extremely good for both parties, then why not.

“But if it’s not good for either of us, it probably won’t happen. We’ve talked about it a bit. I think most of the players in the Allsvenskan are keen to go abroad. It’s probably almost everyone’s dream, and mine too.

“I’m open to a move if it would suit both me and Häcken. My dream is to play in top five leagues, like the Premier League, of course.

“It may be difficult to get there if you are in the Allsvenskan for 10 years. At some point you have to move on then. But we’ll see if that happens now, this summer or next winter. It’s difficult to say.”