The Hoops suffered a first defeat at Dens Park for 37 years - and Kris Boyd has given his verdict

Kris Boyd is convinced Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is “getting away with everything” by attempting to put himself in the frame for a return to the English Premier League.

The Rangers hero believes the Hoops boss has completely checked out and is escaping any blame for his side’s poor performances so far this season.

The reigning Premiership champions were stunned as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Dundee in what was their first loss at Dens Park in almost four decades to leave them trailing leaders Hearts by five points.

Rodgers confessed it was ultimately down to him to find the solutions to Celtic’s recent struggles in front of goal, having previously bemoaned the club’s shoddy summer recruitment.

The defeat in Tayside came 24 hours after the Northern Irishman had given an in-depth interview with English-based BBC reporter Kelly Somers about how managing Celtic makes other jobs “feel like a holiday”.

Kris Boyd fillets Celtic boss for ‘checking out’ of Parkhead role

And Boyd was quick to point that out, suggesting Rodgers is looking to put himself in the shop window as he enters the final 10 months of a three-year contract, with no offer of an extension currently on the table as of yet.

Speaking in his punditry role on Sky Sports, Boyd became embroiled in a heated exchange with Chris Sutton over where the blame for Celtic’s recent woes should lie.

He said: “Yet again it’s a case of needing to get to the next transfer window. Why? They’ve spent money. The balls coming on the pitch is just a total deflection.

“That team just replicates the way Brendan Rodgers is right now - look at him. He looks as if he’s just switched off. The team is flat, the team looks like it has no energy about it.

“The signs are already there. All of a sudden, Brendan’s started doing interviews with media companies down the road as if to say: ‘I’m still here, I’ll be available next season because I’m not going to re-sign with Celtic.’

“He’s getting away with everything. You know what it’s like. That’s what happened the last time, what was his quote? He said he loved Celtic and loved managing the club until something else comes along for Brendan Rodgers. That’s the way it always works.

“Everybody blames the players and the board for not bringing in players. When is Brendan Rodgers going to get criticism? The board will get the blame for everything but they have backed him to the hilt.

“Look at the money Celtic have spent since he came through the door and they get criticised.”