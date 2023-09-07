Club ‘smell opportunity’ to sign Rangers star and Celtic ‘agree deal’ with ‘top talent’
The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news with the Scotland national team taking focus during the international break.
The summer transfer window may be closed but there is still plenty of talk surrounding clubs in Scotland, particularly around contracts and the futures of players.
Celtic and Rangers will return to Scottish Premiership action next week with the Scotland national team taking focus during the international break. However, behind the scenes there is talk that a current Ibrox star is being monitored by a club in his homeland during the final year of his contract.
Elsewhere, the Hoops are said to have agreed a new deal with one of their most promising young talents. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, September 7:
Club ‘smell opportunity’ to sign Rangers star
Croatian publication Germanijak are reporting that Dinamo Zagreb have started to ‘take action’ in a bid to bring Rangers defender Borna Barisic back to his homeland. The 30-year old is in the final year of his Ibrox contract and the article claims that the HNL club ‘smell an oppertunity’ to capture his signature.
The club are said to be working on a deal that would see the 31-times capped Croatian international return to the club who he represented between 2015 and 2016 in the winter window. It is also claimed that they had been keen to make a deadline day move last week, although that was always unlikely, and that they believe Rangers are keen to tie the left back down on a new deal.
Celtic ‘agree deal’ with ‘top talent’
Celtic have agreed terms on a new contract for talented young defender Mitchel Frame. That’s according to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano who writes that ‘several clubs in England’ were targeting the 17-year old.
He wrote on X: “Celtic agree new deal terms with top talent Mitchel Frame, 2006 born fullback Frame already had deal to summer 2025 but now agreed new contract to summer 2026. Several clubs in England were targeting Frame, set to put pen on paper soon with Celtic.”