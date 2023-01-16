The incidents dominated conversation on Sky Sports ‘Ref Watch’ segment following the weekend action at the national stadium

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on the three key incidents and VAR controversies involving Celtic and Rangers during their Viaplay Cup semi-final clashes at Hampden Park.

The Glasgow rivals both secured a safe passage through to set up an Old Firm final on February 26 as the national stadium took centre stage this weekend.

However, both games were full of talking points with the main incidents from the last-four ties analysed by Gallagher on Sky Sports ‘Ref Watch’ segment.

Whistlers Willie Collum and Nick Walsh were criticised for their performance and handling of both matches for failing to consult the VAR monitor over two huge decisions. The technology was also briefly out of commission due to technical errorts in extra-time during Sunday’s match.

Here’s what Gallagher thought of the incidents...

Giorgos Giakoumakis vs Joe Wright

During Celtic’s encounter against Kilmarnock with the scoreline at 1-0 in the Hoops favour entering stoppage time, Giorgos Giakoumakis escaped unpunished for an alleged foul on Joe Wright before racing up the other end of the pitch to net the decisive second goal in the 95th minute.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis challenges Kilmarnock defender Joe Wright inside the box (Image: SNS Group)

The decision left Killie boss Derek McInnes furious as he took aim at referee Willie Collum by claiming the Greek striker had two hands wrapped around Wright’s waist inside the box. He said: “The referee has a great view of it and I’m really disappointed with that because for me it’s a clear penalty.”

Gallagher was in agreement and stated: “The clue is the ball. Where is the ball? I think he [Giakoumakis] has taken a massive risk and got lucky. It think it should be a penalty.”

Anthony Stewart vs Fashion Sakala

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was handed a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Rangers forward Fashion Sakala in added time at the end of the 90 minutes. It proved costly for the Dons as they went on to lose the match 2-1 in extra-time.

Referee Nick Walsh shows a red card to Anthony Stewart of Aberdeen after a foul on Fashion Sakala

Rangers boss Michael Beale felt Stewart “mis-timed” the tackle and that there was no “malicious intent” to endanger the Zambian, while Dons manager Jim Goodwin had no complaints about the outcome.

Gallagher said: “Sheer intensity and aggression of the tackle. I watched this game and he said to the referee ‘I got the ball’. I think he didn’t get the ball but even if he had that would have been an added bonus.”

Ryan Kent vs Liam Scales

Celtic loanee Liam Scales was left angered after referee Nick Walsh failed to spot an off-the-ball incident involving Rangers winger Ryan Kent. The centre-back was grappling with Kent before the Englishman appeared to raise his hands and struck Scales on the head during the closing minutes of the game.

Ryan Kent of Rangers and Liam Scales of Aberdeen were involved in an off-the-ball incident

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Kent will be “very lucky” to escape retrospective action, claiming he “lashed out” at Scales.

On the incident, Gallagher added: “This is a tough one for the referee. It is behind his back and the VAR looks at it. I don’t think he swipes like Liam says he does. He flicks out at him but it is not a punch. So I think if the referee had seen it he would probably have gotten a yellow card. But I don’t think he would have got a red.”