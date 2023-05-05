Celtic are just one win away from sealing back-to-back Scottish Premership titles and they face off against Hearts on Sunday, while Rangers entertain Aberdeen at Ibrox as they look to disappointing season with a bit of momentum to carry into the summer.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories continue to crop up as the summer window looms. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Friday, May 4:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Utrecht have ‘minimal’ chance of keeping Celtic loan keeper

Utrecht sporting drector Jordy Zudiam admits he is expecting Celtic loanee Vasilis Barkas to leave the club at the end of the Eredivisie season.

IFK Gothenburg are interested in Vasilis Barkas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having failed to make his mark in Glasgow after a £4.5million transfer from AEK Athens, Barkas was shipped out to the Dutch side last summer in a bid to get regular game time. The 28-year-old has impressed, making 28 appearances this season.

However, Utrecht do NOT have an option-to-buy clause available after declaring their interest in keeping Barkas on a permanent basis last month. Zuidam now reckons the Greek stopper will depart once his loan deal expires but is not giving up hope in their pursuit to keep him at the club.

Quoted in the Daily Record, he said: “I would expect a number of players to be leaving the club at the end of the season, including Vasilis Barkas. Many of our loan players have a purchase option stipulated in the loan contract. This is not the case with Barkas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To be honest, the chances of him staying are minimal. But of course, I always try to look at the possiibilities and explore them. Then i will see if there is still a chance.”

Barkas still have 12 months remaining on his contract at Parkhead, but has been informed by Ange Postecoglou that he won’t be part of his long-term plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers star ‘agrees terms’ on Fenerbahce transfer

Reports in Turkey claim Ryan Kent has reached an ‘agreement’ to join Fenerbahce when his Rangers deal expires in a matter of weeks.

The English winger appears destined to head through the Ibrox exit door at the end of the season after failing to hit the heights he previously reached under Steven Gerrard this season. It now seems certain his future lies elsewhere.

Kent - a product of Liverpool’s youth academy - cost Rangers £7million and if he was to head to Turkey on a free transfer this summer, he would join Allan McGregor, Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller in having a stints in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Turkish TV reporter and journalist Ertan Süzgün, Kent has agreed terms with the Istanbul club. He tweeted: “Fenerbahçe reached an agreement in principle with English player Ryan Kent, who plays for Glasgow Rangers.