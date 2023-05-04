Michael Beale’s side and Celtic have both been rumoured to be interested in a summer move for the midfielder who has impressed on loan at Aberdeen this season.

We are now in the final few weeks of the 2022/23 season and already there has been a lot of speculation regarding what moves Rangers will make in the summer transfer window.

The Ibrox side are expected to have a huge overhaul of their first team squad in the summer with big names like Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos expected to depart while Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander and Allan McGregor are among the other first team stars whose contracts expire next month. Although there is still uncertainty over some of the players who might be leaving, there has been plenty of speculation about players who could arrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gers are expected to complete a deal for Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell while they are also said to be exploring the possibility of making Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman’s deal permanent. Also heavily linked with a move to the blue side of Glasgow is Crystal Palace stopper Jack Butland, currently on loan at Manchester United.

Jack Butland, currently on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, is reportedly set to sign for Rangers. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Interestingly, a new name has entered the mix this week and it’s one that Rangers fans should be familiar with due to his performances against them this season. Football Insider have reported that both the Ibrox club and Celtic are ‘ready to battle’ for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson who is currently on loan at Aberdeen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year old will have one year remaining on his Anfield contract at the end of this season and although he has been a standout for the Dons this campaign it might not be enough to persuade Jurgen Klopp he is ready for the step up to the Reds’ senior squad. They may then look to cash in on the midfielder while they can and, out of Celtic and Rangers, Ibrox could be the ideal destination for him to further develop his game.

In terms of their current midfield options, if they can secure deals for Dowell and Tillman they will be well covered for players in the attacking area with Todd Cantwell also impressing. A priority might be to find a more defensive minded midfielder to cover for the loss of Steven Davis and potential loss of Ryan Jack - Clarkson would not be the answer there though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, he is actually quite a similar player to current Gers star Nicolas Raskin who arrived in January and has already done enough to suggest he will be a key part of Michael Beale’s plans next season. Like the Belgian, Clarkson is a creative central midfielder who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and able to execute killer passes, crosses and through balls - as he showed with his assists for Bojan Miovski’s headed goal against Rangers at Pittodrie a few weeks ago.