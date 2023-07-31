The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the new Scottish Premiership season set to kick off this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers have learned how they will face in the first knockout round of the Viaplay Cup after the draw took place on Sunday evening.

The Hoops drew 1-1 with English Premier Legaue side Wolves in Dublin on Saturday, while the Light Blues came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bundelsiga outfit Hoffenheim in Germany. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, July 31:

Egyptian star ‘addresses’ Celtic transfer hype

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic target Mohamed Reda claims the Scottish champions were “very interested” in signing him earlier in the transfer window as he refused to rule out a move to Parkhead this summer.

The 22-year-old Egyptian playmaker has been grabbing the headlines in his homeland with Future FC and reports suggested he was on Brendan Rodgers’ list of potential new recruits having contributed four goals and nine assists in 27 league appearances this season.

Sky Sports claimed Reda - called up to the Egypt senior national team for the first time last month - was of ‘serious interest’ to Hoops officials and the versatile attacker has now addressed speculation over his future, with big-spending Al-Ahly also chasing his signature.

Reda stated: “There was a lot of interest in me over the summer. Al Ahly talked to me a few times, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with my club. I don’t think Zamalek were ever really serious baout a potential transfer with me to be honest. But Scottish club Celtic were very interested in me either in a loan or a transfer. Nothing has happened so far though so I will just concentrate on playing football for Future FC.”

Rangers midfielder ‘trains alone’ ahead of transfer exit

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glen Kamara has been “training in isolation” amid talks with a number of different clubs as he looks to finalise his Rangers exit.

The Finland international - who still has two years left on his current deal - is one of several players likely to head through the Ibrox exit door before the end of the transfer window as Michael Beale turns his attentions to trimming the size of his bloated squad.

Rangers have made eight new signings so far this summer and it’s expected the club will aim to cash in on Kamara now after his form dipped last season. The 27-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Leeds United, while French Ligue 1 side Nice were previously credited with an interest.

Beale confirmed the player has been told to train alone while he discusses a possible transfer. He admitted: “Glen was obviously given an extended break at the end of the season due to internationals, then he’s had a sickness problem which has run on. He’s training in isolation just now, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to difference people. So it’s best that he’s to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level - it’s a conversation we had a good few months ago.”