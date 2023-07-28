Rangers have added another name to the new signings list as their impressive recruitment continues.

Rangers have secured their eighth signing of the summer transfer window after finally agreeing terms for Brazilian striker Danilo. The 24-year-old has joined the club from Feyenoord on a five-year deal worth up to a reported £6 million.

Danilo brings a strong portfolio with him to Ibrox, having won the Eredivisie title back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 — first with Ajax and then most recently with Feyenoord. The forward notched 14 goals and four assists across all competitions last season, he also played in every single match of the term.

While Danilo’s favoured position is at the head of the attack, he has also slotted into the second striker and attacking midfielder roles, and he can also operate on either wing, giving Rangers a lot of room to work with him in case injury strikes.

Since making his senior debut in 2018, Danilo has never left the Netherlands, so his move to the Scottish Premiership will be a whole new chapter for him. However, despite the big challenge that has presented itself, the Brazilian is excited to get stuck in and is delighted to have signed for the Gers.

“I’m super happy. I can’t wait to start playing at Ibrox in front of the supporters,” he told the Rangers website. “I am so in love already with the club and I’m excited to be part of the Rangers team. It’s time to get to work and I hope that I can repay the love that they have shown to me.”