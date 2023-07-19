The Ibrox club paid tribute to Allan McGregor on Tuesday night in a 2-1 home defeat against the Premier League club and the Gers gaffer was talking transfers in the aftermath.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed Glen Kamara and Scott Wright are both attracting interest from elsewhere amid speculation the duo could depart Ibrox.

Rangers manager Michael Beale issues instructions during the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Finland International midfielder Kamara has been heavily linked with a move to English Championship club Leeds United in recent weeks and Turkish side Pendikspor are reportedly keen to complete a move for former Aberdeen winger Wright.

Beale has already been active in the transfer market this summer after adding the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Jack Butland to his squad over the last month. There have been departures as Antonio Colak joined Serie B club Parma and Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield secured free transfer moves to Fenerbahce and Charlotte FC respectively.

With speculation over two further possible departures, Beale has given an update on Kamara and Wright and revealed there could be decisions made over the duo in the coming days.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s defeat against Newcastle, he explained: “There have been quite a few enquiries for Glen. We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he has been ill for the last few days.

“He didn’t come to Germany with us but he’s due to return to training in the coming days. That’ll be ongoing, the speculation.

“Scotty this summer has had one or two enquiries. He’s at an age where he wants to play regularly. I can’t guarantee that. We’re off on Wednesday which gives him a chance to speak to one or two people and maybe make some decisions but there’s nothing guaranteed.”