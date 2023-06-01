Celtic are chasing a record-brekaing eighth domestic treble this weekend when they face Inverness in the Scottish Cup final, while Rangers season is over after missing out on silverware.

With the 2022/23 campaign nearing its conclusion, transfer news stories are making the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, May 31:

Ex-Gers defender ‘offered’ Turkish transfer option

Departed Rangers centre-back Filip Helander may be handed a career lifeline at Turkish minnows Samsunspor, according to reports.

Rangers defender Filip Helander suffered a foot injury against St Mirren on Sunday that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Sweden international, who was plagued by injuries during his time at Ibrox and failed to make a single appearance last term, has emerged as a transfer target for the newly-crowned second tier champions, who have earned promotion to the Süper Lig.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, head coach Hüseyin Eroğlu wants the 30-year-old on board to bolster his defensive options as the club aims to cement their place in the top-flight next season.

Helander - seven goals in 60 appearances for Rangers - has also been offered the chance use former club Malmo’s taining facilities as he continues his recovery from a serious foot injury which has kept him sidelined for more than a year.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale despite the player’s situation as “unique” earlier this year but Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson told Fotbollskanalen: “Filip is one of ours. He knows where we are and he can come here and train if he wants to.”

Celtic starlet ‘watched’ by Newcastle United

Highly-rated Celtic kid Mitchel Frame is reportedly a summer target for Champions League-bound Newcastle United.

The Daily Record claim the Magpies want to add the promising left-back to their development squad, but they face stiff competition from fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton, who have already been touted with an interest.

The report states Newcastle’s scouting department have been watching the 17-year-old ‘very closely’ but would need to stump up a significant fee for the Scottish champions to consider selling him.

The teenager, who still have two years remaining on his current deal at Parkhead, played and scored in the Under-18 Scottish Youth Cup final win over Rangers and recently featured for Scotland at the Under-17 European Championships.