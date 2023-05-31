Register
The latest Rangers transfer news as reports emerge about Alfredo Morelos’ next destination after he said goodbye to the Ibrox club this season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 31st May 2023, 11:08 BST

The transfer window hasn’t even officially opened yet and Rangers have already confirmed two new signings with Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling both putting pen to paper on deals.

Michael Beale is acting fast to build his squad for next season as they look to challenge Celtic’s domestic dominance and improve on last season’s sub-par performance in Europe. The squad is set to look very different by the start of the 2023/24 campaign, especially after it was confirmed that five first team regulars would be departing.

Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will not be at Ibrox this season but heading up the list of departures was Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian striker has now brought the curtain down on his six seasons in Glasgow where he made 269 appearances and scored124 goals.

According to The Scottish Sun, via Turkish outlet Fotomac, the 26-year old has now received a formal offer to join a new club. That has reportedly come from 23 time Turkish Süper Lig winners and reigning champions Galatasaray who are said to have been interested in signing the forward for ‘some time’.

The initial report claims that the Turkish giants are “working feverishly” to bolster their squad while it is claimed that they are now ‘closing in’ on landing Morelos having been in contact with his agents. The Colombian international is also set to have sought advice from his national teammates about moving to Turkey.

Morelos was a fan favourite at Ibrox since his arrival in 2017 and was once valued at around £20 million amid reports that clubs in China were interested in his services back in 2019. The former HJK forward’s most prolific spell in front of goal came between 2018 and 2020 where he netted 59 goals across two seasons.

However, he fell out of favour at Ibrox under Michael Beale and the goals were far less frequent in recent seasons. Despite this, he was given a warm send off in his final game for the club - the 2-2 draw with Hearts at Ibrox where he was subbed off in the 82nd minute, and will be remembered fondly by the Gers’ faithful.

