Scotland avoided making it four international defeats in a row last night in Tbilisi as Lawrence Shankland's late goal secured a 2-2 draw in Georgia.

Steve Clarke's side have already secured their spot at next year's Euro 2024 finals in Germany but still have one more qualifying fixture at home to Norway on Sunday. Meanwhile, back in the domestic front, there are plenty of transfer news headlines that will interest Celtic and Rangers supporters.

A former Rangers favourite could be making a return to British football in January with EFL Championship side Leeds United and Premier League club Bournemouth currently being linked with loan moves. Elsewhere, a current Celtic star has been discussing his future with the Hoops. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, November 17:

Leeds United and Bournemouth 'interested' in former Rangers favourite

Per a report from TeamTalk, Turkish club Fenerbahce will make former Rangers winger Ryan Kent available for loan in January. The one time Ibrox favourite is said to be attracting interest from EFL Championship contenders Leeds United and Premier League side Bournemouth.

Kent left Rangers at the end of his contract last summer but has struggled to settle in Turkey. He was heavily linked with a move to several English clubs, including Leeds, but opted to join Fenerbahce at the end of his four year spell in Glasgow.

Celtic winger discusses Hoops' future

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has admitted his future with the Scottish champions is 'unclear', according to The Scottish Sun. Injuries have severely limited his first team opportunities at Celtic Park but the 24-year old hasn't given up hope on making an impact with his boyhood club.

