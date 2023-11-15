Aberdeen have sold out their initial allocation for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has released a statement which apologises to fans for the way tickets have been sold in the build-up to the club’s highly-anticipated Viaplay Cup Final with Rangers.

Burrows has also criticised the SPFL’s allocation of tickets and has claimed that both Aberdeen and Rangers should be entitled to a 50/50 split.

Speaking on social media, Burrows released a statement addressing fans of Aberdeen, which said: “Dons fans, I understand that from the tweets and replies, we’ve a lot of frustrated Dandies posting about ViaPlay Cup Final tickets. We have, at the moment, sold out our INITIAL allocation. We have been given up to 19,500 tickets - the first lot of circa 17,000 have gone almost immediately.

“The ticket office set a threshold at 200 points to buy one ticket each then, this afternoon at 5pm, the remainder went on full general sale. Although it was for the right reasons, in hindsight, this was an error on our part. We should’ve had a second sales period for lesser points before - I.e. 100-199, before full general sale, ensuring there was more control. That’s a lesson we’ll learn. I take responsibility for that and I am very sorry to those who are currently feeling frustrated.”

Rangers will face the Dons at Hampden Park on December 17 in the final and the Glasgow club will have access to approximately 25,000 tickets across the South, North and West Stands for the fixture. Meanwhile, Aberdeen will be given just 19,500 tickets in the South and East Stands.

Confirming the details at the time, the SPFL said: "The split of tickets is broadly the same configuration as Aberdeen received for their last final in the competition, when they played Celtic in season 2018/19. The competing clubs will announce ticket sale information via their own channels in due course."

The SPFL’s decision to grant Rangers more tickets than Aberdeen has led to backlash from the Reds board who released a club statement condemning the decision.

The statement reads: “"The Club robustly put its case to the SPFL to treat both teams fairly with an even share of tickets, given Hampden is a neutral venue and, as such, presented an option that would split the allocation for the match evenly between both competing finalists.

"The proposal suggested AFC hold back five sections on the east side of the North Stand, selling them to Dons supporters should demand require it. If, however, by an agreed date it was clear that wasn’t going to be the case, the tickets could then be allocated to our opponents in plenty of time in which to sell them.

"Much to our extreme disappointment and frustration, this proposal was rejected by the SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous Semi Finals/Finals as the principal reasons for their determination."

Rangers are the most successful team in the history of the Scottish League Cup with 27 titles, although it has been nearly 12 years since their last victory in 2010/11.