The summer transfer window continues to grab the headlines with both Celtic and Rangers actively looking to strengthen their respective squads for the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Sunday, July 9:

Former Rangers striker on trial with Eredivisie side

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ex-Rangers youngster Robbie Ure is aiming to win a deal with Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar after turning down a contract extension, according to reports.

The 19-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract, found consistent first-team action difficult to come by under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, despite featuring and scoring for the Light Blues during their Premier Sports Cup campaign last term.

According to the Scottish Sun, Ure has arrived in the Netherlands for a week-long trial with the Eredivisie outfit and will be under the watchful eye of chief club scout and Gers legend Arthur Numan.

A regular starter for the Gers B-team in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League in recent years, Ure scored 20 goals and contribute 10 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is understood Michael Beale held Ure in high regard but the towering frontman decided his future lies elsewhere. No public announcement was made following his release.

£15m-rated Celtic target breaks transfer ‘silence’

BSC Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder has adressed speculation surrounding his future amid strong interest from Celtic and German side Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

The Swiss international has reportedly caught the eye of Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers as he looks to bolster his squad to challenge in the Champions League next term.

However, the 21-year-old is in high demand, with his parent club setting an asking price of around £15million according to local outlet Blick. The reports claim that Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach have made the first move but have had an initial offer of £8.5m knocked back for Rieder.

Advertisement

Advertisement