A former Celtic and Rangers star has made a bold claim about the difference between his two old clubs.

Former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes there is one key difference between the Old Firm clubs as they battle it out for the Premiership title.

Both sides of the Glasgow divide claimed wins in their final games before the international break as Celtic produced a stunning attacking display in their 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen and goals from Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier gave Rangers a 2-0 win at Livingston.

Despite thoughts turning towards the culmination of Scotland's successful bid for a place at the Euro 2024 Finals, Old Firm fans are still focused on the title race as Celtic look to secure a third consecutive championship.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for both clubs after they were forced into managerial changes over the last few months. Rangers parted ways with former boss Micheal Beale last month and have enjoyed a highly promising start under his successor, Philippe Clement.

Celtic also made a change in the dugout - although their own decision was taken out of their hands during the summer when Ange Postecoglou's decision to join Tottenham Hotspur led to the return of Brendan Rodgers.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss is yet to suffer a league defeat during his second spell in charge of the club and former Scotland striker Miller believes the Celtic boss is bringing one quality out of his side that Clement would do well to replicate.

Speaking in his Daily Record column, the former Scotland striker said: “I’ve watched the clips intently. The likes of Lawrence, Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima are all making runs off the striker.

“What I’m not seeing is the next part. And this is what the manager will want next. Cohesion. That’s what pulls teams apart. And I hate to say it but it’s probably what separates Celtic and Rangers right now.

“Across the city, they’ve had real cohesion in their play for a while under Ange Postecoglou and now Brendan Rodgers. The players understand the movements of each other. That’s why Celtic have an energy within their attack – there are two or three things happening at once.”

“Look at Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Parkhead. It’s the perfect example, in terms of his link-up with Matt O’Riley. It was almost telepathic. For me, that’s the next step for Clement and his Rangers squad in terms of their attacking play. It’s about relationships forming between players. When you get that, it becomes second nature.”