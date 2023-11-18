Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic continued their dominant run in the Scottish Premiership with a huge 6-0 win over Aberdeen last weekend. Rangers also banked a win over Livingston but the gap between the two Glasgow sides at the top of the table stays at eight points.

The Gers have some ground to make up if they want to put pressure on Celtic and the January transfer window could play a big part in both teams' performances in the new year.

We've rounded up some of the latest transfer updates for both Celtic and Rangers as the end of 2023 edges closer.

Rangers overtake Man City for midfielder

Rangers are reportedly now 'ahead' of Manchester City in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Noah Mbamba in January. The Gers are ready to back new manager Philippe Clement in the January transfer as they focus on chasing down Celtic for this season's title.

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are now 'unlikely' to approach Mbamba this winter and could instead favour a summer move, which opens the door for Rangers. A loan deal until the end of the season has been reported as the most likely, which would benefit Gers and also give the 18-year-old regular playing time.

Mbamba is a popular rising star right now and is said to be wanted by a number of top clubs. He is a midfielder by trade but has also been operating at centre-back this season.

Celtic and Rangers battle for same target

Another report from TEAMtalk has linked both Celtic and Rangers to Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller. The 17-year-old has been identified as one of Scotland's most promising young players and despite recently penning a new deal, he is attracting a lot of interest.