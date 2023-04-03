Peter McLaughlin has called out Scottish clubs to ‘take initiative’ by shutting down sections where banned items are used frequently.

Celtic and Rangers fans face being locked out from matches in future over pyrotechnic rules, according to a leading security expert who has called on clubs to take action by closing down problem areas.

Former SFA security manager Peter McLaughlin has warned Old Firm safety certificates could be withdrawn by local authorities if clubs in Scotland do not clamp down on their issue with flares and fireworks being used inside stadiums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smoke bombs and fireworks were let off by supporters during the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park in February and with the latest Glasgow Derby instalment set to take place on Saturday at Celtic Park, drastic measures could be taken if similar scenes were to occur this weekend.

Celtic fans celebrate with flags, flares and smoke bombs during the Viaplay Cup Final against Rangers

Rangers fans show their support by setting off flares during the Viaplay Cup Final against Celtic in February

Advertisement

Advertisement

McLaughlin reckons both clubs can secure the safety of their fans by locking down sections within the stands where banned items are most frequently used.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “If the flares issue continues to pose a risk to the safety of ordinary supporters, players and police, of course local authorities may look to the withdrawl of safety certificates.

“There is a reluctance to do that because there will be huge pressure by the big clubs to avoid going down that route. Teams like Celtic and Rangers should take the initiative and shut down any area where there is a clear risk of serious injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That might seem like an extreme measure but if there is a catastrophic injury to a child or a death then there will be a clamour for further ranging measures.”

Pyro used during the League Cup final prompted fresh calls for a another examination of the rules and the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic (Scotland) Act 2022, with McLaughlin admitting the issue should be top of new First Minister Humza Yousaf’s political agenda ahead of the Premiership clash at Parkhead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “There was some concern about flares leading into the 2016 Scottish Cup final between Hibs and Rangers and all eyes were on authorities to nip it in the bud. I was representing the SFA in a working group on antisocial behavious at football but the issues with pyros fell down the priority order.

“Humza Yousaf went on to chair a few of the meetings after he became justice secretary but, in my opinion, they just turned into a talking shop.”