Team Scotland’s Women’s team are currently in a strong position and likely be playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Following the historic win of England’s Lionesses all eyes are on Women’s football, including Team Scotland who are in a strong position to represent us at the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The match not only saw Team England get their first major tournament win since 1966, it also broke a record for attendance with 87,192 people showing up to support the women.

This was a record high for a European Championship game for both men and women. Setting a new benchmark for football.

With the tournament over you might be wondering how you can next catch a match of women’s football, or how you can support your local team.

So, when can you catch your local women’s team in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Who women’s teams are in Glasgow?

There are many women’s teams across the city such as:

Glasgow City

Rangers W.F.C

Celtic F.C Women

You can find a full breakdown of the teams in the Scottish Premier League at the official website.

What league are Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic in?

Rangers W.F.C, and Celtic F.C Women are currently in Scottish Women’s Premier League 1.

Glasgow City are currently in the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup.

When are Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic expected to next play?

All three of the main Glasgow teams will be playing at home in the SWPL on the first day of the season.

The Glasgow teams will be playing the following games:

Celtic F.C Women will play Hibernian on Sunday 7 August

Glasgow City will play Spartans on Sunday 7 August

Rangers W.F.C will play Glasgow Women on Sunday 7 August, 2pm.

How to watch the Scottish Women’s Premier League games?

Celtic F.C Women currently play home games at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie. You can find out where to get tickets via the Celtic F.C. Women’s page on the official Celtic F.C website.

Tickets and watching information for Rangers W.F.C can be found on the Rangers website .

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Glasgow City F.C website for £96. This means fans will get guaranteed seats at the big games at Petershill Park.

When does the Scottish Women’s Premier League start?

The new league season gets under way on Sunday 7 August, with SWPL 1 champions Rangers beginning their defence of their title at home to Glasgow Women.

Fiona McIntyre, interim managing director of the SWPL, said: “It is a hugely exciting moment to finally be releasing this season’s SWPL fixture list.

“This will be the first season of the SWPL under the responsibility of the SPFL and we believe this is a significant moment for the continued growth of the game in this country.

“Women’s football in Scotland has gone from strength to strength in recent times, and everyone will be working hard to maximise the potential of the league in the months and years ahead.

“We can’t wait for this season’s action to get under way, and we wish all our clubs the best of luck for the season ahead.”

When can you next see Team Scotland play?

Team Scotland will next play a friendly match against the Netherlands on 2 September 2022. Kick off is scheduled for 7pm.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The buzz from the historic win at the Euros still rife through the country, and fans of women’s tournament football will have only a few months to wait for the next international competition.

Team Scotland currently stands in a really strong position, making it likely that we will see them in the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Team Scotland are currently second in their world cup qualifying group, and are currently four points ahead of Hungary, who are third.