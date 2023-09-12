Scottish football fans will turn their attention to Hampden Park this evening but there’s a potentially monumental match taking place in Oslo at the same time.

All eyes will be on Hampden Park this evening as Scotland and England rekindle a historic rivalry on the international stage.

The meeting between Gareth Southgate's side and Steve Clarke's men is billed as a friendly but the fixture's trademark bite will no doubt be present in Glasgow.

It's been two very different pictures in the England and Scotland camps in recent months as unrest troubles the Three Lions while the Tartan Army has stormed their Euro 2024 Qualification Group .

Scottish football fans may also keep half an eye on footballing action over in Scandinavia as Norway and Georgia meet in a Euro 2024 qualifier that could have huge implications for Scotland.

GlasgowWorld has all you need to know to follow that fixture and what exactly a result might mean for Scotland in their Euro 2024 campaign.

When is Norway vs Georgia and what channel is it on?

Norway play Georgia in a Euro 2024 Qualifier on Tuesday evening at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. The fixture kicks off at 7:45 pm BST, the same time that the meeting between Scotland and England begins.

Viewers can watch the fixture between Norway and Georgia on Viaplay Sports 1. The broadcast can be streamed online through Viaplay Sports Online or the Viaplay app.

What does the result of Norway vs Georgia mean for Scotland?

The meeting between two fairly random European nations may not seem much interest on paper, but the result of the Norway vs Georgia match could have huge significance for Scottish football fans.

Both countries are in Group A alongside Scotland, Spain and Cyprus, vying for a place in next year's Euro 2024 in Germany. As it stands, Steve Clarke 's side sit top of the group with five wins from five, nine points ahead of Spain in second place.

Georgia could help Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 if they keep Erling Haaland quiet (Image: Getty Images)

With such a healthy points tally so early, Scotland could become the first team that officially qualifies for Euro 2024 if the Norway vs Georgia result goes their way this evening. If the two nations draw in Oslo then Scotland will have their Euro 2024 place confirmed.

That would see Scotland return to the Euros after a disappointing winless showing in the delayed 2020 event. That was the first time Scotland qualified for the tournament since 1996.

However, Norway are strong favourites to take the win over Georgia. The home side have none other than Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland at their disposal, who was rested in a friendly match last week. The two nations have met four times across history and Georgia has never won once.

Who do Scotland still have to play in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

If Norway and Georgia don't draw this evening, there is still plenty of time for Scotland to book their place at Euro 2024 and such a strong start to qualification makes them early favourites to do so.