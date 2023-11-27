The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Monday ahead of a return to European action this week.

Celtic and Rangers slumped to disappointing 1-1 draw against Motherwell and Aberdeen respectively in the latest offering of Scottish Premiership fixtures at the weekend.

With both sides back in European action this week, it's clear the Glasgow giants will be looking to bolster several areas of their squad in the upcoming January transfer window. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, November 27:

Italian clubs battle for Vata signature

Frosinone have joined fellow Serie A outfit Torino in the race to sign out-of-contract Celtic attacker Rocco Vata.

The 18-year-old forward is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Hoops and could leave the club next summer for a £350,000 compensation fee.

Several clubs including Premier League side Nottingham Forest were reportedly looking at Vata as he played for Celtic's B-team against Brighton & Hove Albion in the PL International Cup last week.

The Daily Record claim that Frosinone have been monitoring the starlet closely and recently sent a scout to watch him in action for Republic of Ireland Under-19s vs Albania during the recent international break.

Vata is highly rated by the Scottish champions, but it seems increasingly likely that he could move on at the end of the season. Ronny Deila's Club Brugge are another team to have previously been credited with an interest in recent months.

Rangers-linked sporting director candidate dismisses post

Dimitri De Conde has confirmed he is staying at Belgian side KRC Genk amid recent links to the Rangers director of football vacancy.

The Ibrox club are searching for a suitable candidate to fit the role and De Conde had been touted as a possibility that would have seen him reunited with manager Philippe Clement, having previously worked together at Genk.

In an interview with a Belgian newspaper, De Conde was asked directly why he wasn't interested in moving to Rangers. He admitted: "It was also a signal to other clubs too. I am loyal to Genk. I love the club and I am a Limburger. I know the club and the management, we are a group of very ambitious comrades. That is rare in football.

