What does the Scottish transfer window mean for your club this month?

The 2023 January transfer window will close next week as Scottish Premiership clubs look to make final additions to their squad for the remainder of the season.

While some managers can be afforded time to relax having concluded their business early doors, a frantic few days are in store for others as they face a race against time to finalise deals for remaining targets and complete the associated paperwork before the deadline.

Celtic have been the most active top-flight club so far, bringing in four new arrivals to make up for the departures of four players. It remains to be seen if there will be any further incomings but outgoings are expected with Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis nearing a permanent exit.

Thursday's local, national and international football headlines. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Glasgow rivals Rangers remain in the market for new recruits, with Michael Beale actively searching to strengthen his forward line amid ongoing concerns surrounding the future of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent as they enter the final few months of their contracts.

Several more transfers are in the pipeline as the clock begins to tick down. Here is everything you need to know....

When in the Scottish transfer deadline?

The transfer window in Scotland officially opened on January 1 and will close at midnight on Tuesday, January 31. This is slightly later than the 11pm deadline in England, giving clubs an extra hour to push deals over the line. Cross-border transfers will need to be finalised by 11pm.

Can Premiership clubs still sign players after the deadline?

Free agents who have not been registered with more than two clubs this season will be permitted to sign beyond the midnight deadline. Loan deals will also still be possible for SPFL clubs outwith the Scottish Premiership throughout the month of February.

What transfer business has been completed so far?

CELTIC

Incomings: Yuki Kobayashi (Vissel Kobe), Alistair Johnston (CF. Montreal, €3.50m), Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Suwon Samsung Bluewings, €2.80m)

Outgoings: Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, loan), Scott Robertson (Fleetwood Town, free transfer), Josip Juranovic (Union Berlin, €8,55m), Moritz Jenz (end of loan)

RANGERS

Incomings: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

Outgoings: Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers, €397k)