Celtic are preparing for their midweek trip to face Hibernian at Easter Road, while Rangers are aiming for a strong end to the season as they take on Hearts in their penultimate match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories are continuing to make the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, May 23:

Ex-Celtic defender set to leave EFL League Two side

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Celtic defender Brody Paterson looks set to leave English League Two side Hartlepool United after making just 16 appearances this season.

Celtic's Brody Paterson (left) competes with Rangers' Nathan Patterson - could similar be coming to the Lowland League? (Picture: SNS)

The 22-year-old left-back still has another year remaining on his contract with the Pools but manager John Askey will allow the 22-year-old to move on if he can find himself another club.

Paterson, who left the Hoops in favour of a move to the County Durham club last summer in search of regular first-team football, was signed by Paul Hartley during his ill-fated spell in charge. He then followed the Hearts legend to Cove Rangers on loan in January his time in the North East was wrecked by an ankle injury.

The ex-Celtic B team captain also had loan stints with Queen’s Park and Airdrieonians before deciding to head down south at the end of last season in a bid to kick-start his career. Hartlepool were relegated to the National League last month after finishing second bottom of League Two.

Cifuentes’ salary outlined as agent ‘thrashes out’ terms

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes is closing in on a move to Rangers after his agent Stefan Jarrin reportedly thrashed out personal terms with the club following a recent trip to Glasgow.

The Ecuador international is expected to be unveiled as one of Michael Beale’s first summer signing and kick-start the Englishman’s summer rebuild process following the departures of FIVE players.

24-year-old Cifuentes - out of contract with the MLS side in December - remains in advanced talks with club officials and a deal could be agreed imminently after the player’s representative Jarrin was provided a VIP tour of the club’s training centre earlier this month.

According to the Daily Record, it appears the Gers have pipped Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse by enticing Cifuentes to Glasgow, with LAFC willing to cash-in now rather than risk losing him for nothing later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement