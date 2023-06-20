The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow rivals continue to make moves ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

All eyes are on Hampden Park tonight as Steve Clarke’s Scotland look to maintain their perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when they face Georgia in their fourth match of the group.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds back on the domestic front with the summer window open and the rumour mill turning. One report claims that Rangers made a move to sign a defender from Leeds United, who were relegated from the English Premier League, but the Yorkshire club have apparently rejected the approach.

Elsewhere, could new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers go back to old club Leicester City, also relegated from the English top flight, to secure some reinforcements at Parkhead? Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Tuesday, June 20:

Leeds United reject Rangers bid for defender

Per a report from Football League World, Rangers have had an undisclosed offer for Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell turned down by the Yorkshire club. The report claims that the 20-year-old is a target for the Scottish Premiership runners-up who will aim to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

Cresswell is an England under 21 international who spent last season on loan at Millwall in the EFL Championship and he is under contract at Elland Road until 2025. With the Whites set to play in the second tier next season it is expected that the Preston born youth academy graduate would be given a proper chance in the first team squad if they can keep a hold of him.

Brendan Rodgers ‘looking’ to Leicester City for Celtic recruits

According to Team Talk, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is already looking back at his former Leicester City charges as he looks to bolster his squad at Parkhead. It is claimed that Daniel Amartey is under strong consideration by the Northern Irishman as a potential first signing.

